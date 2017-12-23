Old Abe Alumni raising money for YMCA - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Old Abe Alumni raising money for YMCA

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Old Abe alumni play in pickup games in Schaaf Gym Old Abe alumni play in pickup games in Schaaf Gym
The donation bucket courtside at the YMCA The donation bucket courtside at the YMCA
Eau Claire Memorial alumnus Andy Cooper Eau Claire Memorial alumnus Andy Cooper

Eau Claire  (WQOW) -- It's the season of giving, and the Eau Claire Memorial Boys Basketball Alumni are giving back to the community, and the local YMCA.

It's been a tradition for a number of years now - a number of former Old Abes participate in an open gym, rotating teams and reconnecting in pickup games. This year, Eau Claire's YMCA is hosting, and graduates in attendance range across 5 decades, dating back to 1968. There's also a new wrinkle: the alumni are raising money to buy basketballs for area youth to play on the same courts they played on growing up.

"For any youth that played basketball in Eau Claire, you almost had to come down here to the Y to play and learn, and be on youth teams, so that's really important for us to give back to the youth of today," says alumnus Andy Cooper, "Open gym has been going on for a couple of decades now, and every year in between Christmas and New Years we try to find some time to get together and it's a win-win, where we can come together, have fellowship, and have a good time and raise some money for the Y."

The alumni raised $370 from cashes and pledges - for more information, and highlights from this afternoon's action, head to their facebook page here.

