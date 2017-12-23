Holiday shoppers rush to beat deadlines

The holidays are closing in, which means the deadline for holiday shopping is coming to an end. News 18 reached out to local last-minute shoppers and business owners to talk about why they procrastinated.

"So it seems that the older I get and the more years go on, I am getting more and more last-minute," said Sue Zoromski of Chippewa Falls. "I used to shop months in advance, and now I am shopping just a couple of days in advance."

According to an annual survey done by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, 16 percent of the consumers surveyed were finishing up their holiday shopping on Saturday, Dec. 23. About one-third finished up their shopping on, or before, Dec. 18.

"I feel like the holidays always sneak up on us, and this year maybe a little bit more because the snow is later than usual. People are always waiting until the last minute," said Lindsey Kuinnies, manager of The Local Store.

Financial, time and items being out of stock delay some consumers from buying their gifts in advance. Other shoppers we talked to say they simply lost track of time. Still, some are not worried about the deadline. They are shopping for their loved ones without the holiday stress. It may also be too late to shop online.

"Well, it's too late for Amazon, and it's too late for FedEx, so I suggest support your local stores and come down today because there's plenty of stuff downtown to do," said Chad Mcilquham of Chippewa Falls.

While shoppers are hurrying to buy the last of their gifts, businesses are seeing an increase in traffic and sales.

"As we get closer to Christmas, this week has been off the charts good," said Billy Siegel, owner of Revival Records. "Business has been fantastic. I've done more in the last five days than I have done in the previous two weeks."

The survey reports that six percent of shoppers will finish holiday purchases tomorrow, while five percent will wrap up after Christmas. That's because some shoppers delay their purchases to wait for the post-Christmas sales. The survey also says 47 percent of consumers who don't buy all of their gifts this weekend, will take advantage of those sales.

"For those that haven't started, no fret," said Cheryl Scheidler of Chippewa Falls. "There's plenty of stuff to offer here in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Falls area. And there's always something for that special someone."