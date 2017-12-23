Eau Claire man sentenced for rash of burglaries

The alleged ringleader in a long string of storage unit burglaries in the Eau Claire area is going to prison.

Travis Hagman, Eau Claire, was sentenced Friday to 5 years behind bars. Police say Hagman and 2 others were responsible for stealing from nearly thirty storage units in the area. They were also accused of breaking into numerous homes.

Hagman said he turned to burglary to pay for his methamphetamine habit.

Cases against the other two suspects, Sean Weinfurtner and Bradley Barnum, are still pending, and warrants have been issued for their arrests.