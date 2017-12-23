Eau Claire judge rules suspect in arson, sexual assault is incompetent

An Eau Claire man charged with setting a fire in his apartment, then sexually assaulting a woman who came to help has been ruled incompetent.

Wesley Halliday was accused of starting a fire in November at his residence in Park Towers Apartments on Farwell Street. He said he was burning papers on his stove to warm up. A woman who came to help said Halliday pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

In a recent court appearance, prosecutors dismissed the arson charge. The other charges are suspended until Halliday regains competency.