GPS helps Kenosha police catch alleged bank robber

Kenosha police arrested a man they say robbed a bank Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:17 a.m. at the TCF Bank on 22nd Avenue. Police say the man had a handgun and demand cash from the teller. After receiving money, the man left the area in a vehicle.

Officers were then informed of the GPS location of the suspect near I-94 and Highway 165 in Pleasant Prairie.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Kenosha Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and arrested the 52-year-old man. Officers recovered money and a handgun from the man's vehicle.