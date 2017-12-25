Independence P.D. seeks help identifying armed robbery suspect

Independence (WQOW) -- The Independence Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery on December 23.



Police said it happened at the Indee Mini Mart. The clerk told police that a man around 5'7" entered the store wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side, a black top, a hood or hat, and a Halloween mask. The man then displayed a gold and silver handgun and demanded money. The clerk said the suspect then ran away on foot.



If anyone has information about this robbery, you are asked to contact police at 715-985-3055 or email indpd@tcc.coop. You may also contact police via private message on their Facebook page.