Hundreds enjoy free holiday meal at Menomonie game farm

Menomonie (WQOW) -- A local game farm hosted a holiday meal for hundreds of hungry patrons on Christmas.

Organizers said the goal was pretty simple: "Smiling faces, that's why we do this. Just to make someone's day a little better today," said Bruce Olson, owner of Whispering Emerald Ridge.



Monday, you could find hundreds of people looking to fill their stomachs and hearts with holiday spirit at the game farm. They provided a shuttle service, free of charge, to transport people to the farm outside of Menomonie. That service was donated by Cody Limousine. The Walmart distribution center also donated hams for the event.



Olson said their goal is to provide a traditional holiday-style dinner with a family atmosphere: "You know, for most of the people, the free meal is secondary to conversation. I just go around and sit down and talk."



News 18 also spoke with one patron who said he looks forward to the event every year: "It's a fun time. I always see people here I know and celebrate Christmas with them and with people who don't always have a place to go on Christmas day."



This is the tenth year the farm has put on the holiday gathering.