Several days of bitter-cold ahead for Eau Claire and west central Wisconsin

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - The weather for the last days of 2017 will not be pleasant. At times, wind chills will be as cold as -30 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory is an increased awareness that frostbite and hypothermia can occur quickly if a person is not properly dressed for the conditions.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say the polar jetstream is positioned far south of Wisconsin and the Midwest. That means frigid air from the arctic can drain into the northern United States.

On Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to reach zero in the afternoon with wind chills as cold as -25 degrees. On Tuesday night, with a surface high sliding over the Great Lakes region, the sky will be clear with lows between -15 and -20 degrees (without the wind). Wednesday's highs will be near zero. There will be a brief break on Thursday with highs around 10 degrees, but that is still about 15 degrees below average. Also, snow is likely on Thursday with accumulations of a 1/2 inch to 2 inches possible around Eau Claire, and 1 to 3 inches possible south and west of Eau Claire. Roads will be at least partially snow-covered and slippery with periods of low visibility. Another shot of arctic air will arrive in time for the weekend.

