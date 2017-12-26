"Gaming Disorder" to be added as a disease - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

"Gaming Disorder" to be added as a disease

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect

(WQOW) - Playing video games too much and too often will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

"Gaming Disorder" will be added to the official list of diseases by the World Health Organization next year. Its symptoms include the inability to control when, and how, to play video games.

Another red flag is when someone chooses games over other interests in life, and keeps playing despite negative consequences.

The decision does not mean that playing games in itself is a problem. Experts said it should all be seen in the context of where, why and how much someone plays.

Adding "Gaming Disorder" to the list means that it will be recognized by doctors and insurance companies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.