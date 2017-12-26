What you and your family can do for fun in Eau Claire during this cold weather

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have family in town for the week because of the holidays, there are a few things you can do together in the Chippewa Valley.

Visit Eau Claire's Linda John said on Tuesday there are a lot of fun activities to do, even in the bitter cold.

If you're brave enough to battle the cold, John said you can check out some of the hiking and walking trails around the area or visit one of the ice skating rinks, like Hobbs Ice Arena.

"If you're not really up for braving the outdoors there's some great indoor options between the Children's Museum, the Metropolis and their new trampoline park, the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Paul Bunyan Camp," John said.

For other options, John suggests checking out a show at the State Theater or taking a drive to Fall Creek to visit Beaver Creek Reserve.

Irvine Park still has Christmas Village lights set up until New Year's Day.