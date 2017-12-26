Eau Claire stores full with shoppers braving the cold after Christmas

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Whether people were out returning Christmas gifts, or stocking up on sale items for next year, the cold didn't keep shoppers at bay on Tuesday.

Parking lots were packed at many Eau Claire stores, like Menards on Gateway Drive.

Menards Assistant General Manager, J-D Backhaus, said the store was steady on Tuesday throughout the day.

Although Christmas has come and gone, Backhaus said the best day to stock up on Christmas decor is actually the day after Christmas.

"I think it's a lot of gift cards getting redeemed, rebates from previous sales and the Dutch Auction that we have going on, our Christmas decor is just huge right now," Backhaus said. "Fifty percent off of all Christmas decorations, so there's a lot of people running down those aisles."

Backhaus said he didn't see a lot of returns Tuesday, but said many shoppers were using gift cards to purchase new items.

He also added overall, sales were excellent over the holiday season for Menards.