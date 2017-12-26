How to be prepared in case your car breaks down in the dangerous cold

Eau Claire (WQOW) - We've talked about it before, and we'll probably bring it up again, but are you and your car equipped to survive this winter?

Wisconsin weather can be unpredictable. Heavy snows, icy roads and extreme cold can strand drivers, but with the right items, getting stuck isn't so scary. The Eau Claire County Emergency Management Office and City-County Health Department compiled a list of essential items for your vehicle during emergencies.



Kits can include food, blankets, flashlights, water and more.

"Being dark when a lot of people travel to and from work creates a lot more issues than in the summer time, where you have sunlight throughout the day," said Tyler Esh, emergency management coordinator. "The added issues of severe cold weather, ice, snow, that can make it very dangerous traveling in the winter."

Other items include cat litter for traction control, a map, shovel, windshield scraper, matches, first aid kit, winter cloths, and of course a car phone charger for emergencies.