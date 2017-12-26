Vets Fighting 4 Vets helps warm up the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The cold can be unbearable for all of us, but for those living without a home it's unavoidable.



Vets Fighting 4 Vets is a local organization that provides outreach and resources to prevent veteran suicide. Tuesday, organizers were around Eau Claire handing out hats, gloves, blankets and other warm goods to homeless vets in need.



The plan was to stop by the Community Table and the Sojourner House as well as anywhere downtown if they saw someone out in the cold.

"On any given night, 40,000 veterans are on the street sleeping alone," said Vets Fighting 4 Vets member, Tony Falkner. "These are people that raised their right hand, took an oath, wrote a blank check to defend this nation and it's not acceptable for them to be on the street. Then ultimately, if it gets that bad to end their life or feel like that's the only outlook for them, this is what we need to help the fight back home as veterans. There might be a fight over seas but there's a fight back home that we can be helping with. Looking to our left and right and helping each other."

Organizers will be holding another warm up on Friday in the Twin Cities. If you'd like to get involved or donate items for the event, you can find contact information on their Facebook page.

