MUST SEE: German shepherd loves the snow

Erie, PA - This pooch in Pennsylvania just couldn't resist the temptation to play in the snow. His name is Oakley, he's a two-year-old German shepherd. His owner says that Oakley loves snow, but he's never seen so much of it. The city of Erie, Pennsylvania got a record snowfall this Christmas. Oakley was hesitant when he saw that much white stuff at first. But it didn't take him long to figure out he can have fun with it.

