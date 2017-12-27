Top baby names of 2017 Mayo Clinic and HSHS hospitals

Eau Claire (Press Release) - What's in a name? Ask Emmett, Jackson, Owen, Abigail, Evelyn or Nora. Those names topped the lists of babies born at Mayo Clinic Health System locations in northwest Wisconsin. Meanwhile, HSHS Sacred Heart and Saint Joseph's Hospitals, Owen, Kinsley, Jackson and Ava topped the list.

As of Dec. 20, the total number of babies born at Mayo Clinic Health System was:

· Barron: 105 babies — 52 girls, 53 boys

· Eau Claire: 1,022 babies — 495 girls, 527 boys

· Menomonie: 279 babies — 135 girls, 144 boys

Popular baby names at these sites were:

Top boy names (number of names) Top girl names (number of names)

Barron

Emmett (3) Brooklyn (2)

Mohamed (2) Liliana/Lilyann (2)

Oliver (2)

Ryker (2)

Sullivan(2)

Eau Claire

Jack (8) Nora (9)

Jackson (8) Abigail (8)

Owen (8) Evelyn (7)

Emmett (7) Madelyn (7)

Grayson (7)

Mason (7)

Noah (7)

Oliver (7)

William (7)



Menomonie

Jaxson (5) Adalynn (3)

Henry (4) Amelia (3)

Grady (3) Aria (3)



A name says something about a person – noble, kind, charitable or simply derived from another name. Below are the top five baby boy and baby girl names at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals in 2017.



The top baby names at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2017 were:

Boys:

1. Owen

2. Weston

3. Benjamin

4. Brooks

5. Oliver

Girls:

1. Kinsley

2. Harper

3. Addilyn

4. Reagan

5. Oakley



The top baby names at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in 2017 were:

Boys:

1. Jackson

2. Daniel

3. Liam

4. Carson

5. Owen

Girls:

1. Ava

2. Elizabeth

3. Adelyn

4. Aubree

5. Olivia



Note: Specific spellings may vary.