Eau Claire Fire Dept. on scene of fire on Fenwick Ave

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man was transported by ambulance from a fire in Eau Claire.



Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home on Fenwick Avenue. According to fire officials, the fire was on the first floor of the home. The fire was extinguished in two rooms and a hallway.



A News 18 reporter on scene said the 1700 block of Fenwick Avenue was closed for a few hours. That's near Agnes Street and Margaret Street on Eau Claire's east side.

In a Tweet, Eau Claire fire asked people to avoid the area at this time.