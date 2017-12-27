Eau Claire Fire Dept. on scene of fire on Fenwick Ave

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man was transported by ambulance from a fire in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home on Fenwick Avenue. According to fire officials, the fire was on the first floor of the home. The fire was extinguished in two rooms and a hallway.
A News 18 reporter on scene said the 1700 block of Fenwick Avenue was closed for a few hours. That's near Agnes Street and Margaret Street on Eau Claire's east side.
In a Tweet, Eau Claire fire asked people to avoid the area at this time.
ECFD and @EauClairePD crews are on the scene of a 2nd alarm structure fire in the 1700 block of Fenwick Ave. Please yield to emergency vehicles and stay clear of the area.— Eau Claire Fire Dept (@EauClaireFire) December 27, 2017
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.