How you can fix many furnace issues without calling a technician

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a bad time of the year for your home heating system to fail, but if it did, would you know what to do?



News 18 caught up with a technician from Hurlburt Heating and Plumbing Wednesday who was busy responding to a number of cold-weather calls.



He said before you call for back-up, there are several things you should check out first, like making sure your furnace is turned on and its condensation lines are clear. Then, check your filter because if it's too dirty or clogged your furnace may have shut off. Finally, head outside and make sure nothing's blocking your vent pipes.



Condensation from your furnace's exhaust can freeze in the pipes and cause major problems.

"'If it plugs up, those gases will go back into the furnace, back into the home, which those gases contain carbon monoxide," said Andrew Evanoff. "So, it's a good thing your furnace is shutting off, letting you know to do something about it."



If you've run down that list of possible fixes, and the heat hasn't come back on, call a technician right away to avoid making the problem worse.



Crews with Hurlburt said they're busy this time of year, but they'll get to customers as soon as possible and get them out of the cold.