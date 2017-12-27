Christmas tree-drop off site now open in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If the warmth of the holiday season has already left your house and you're looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, the Boxx Sanitation brush site is available for Christmas tree drop-off.

The site, located at 5710 Jeffers Road in Eau Claire, opened the day after Christmas. It will remain open as a free tree drop-off site until January 31.

By taking your tree to the recycling site, you're actually helping out the environment so that "merry mulch" can be made and used around the Chippewa Valley.

"It gets ground up for mulch along with everything else. It gets recycled which we take a lot of pride in here at Boxx. The mulch goes to some different construction outfits that they use for fill, and some of it goes for trails like our hiking trails," said Duane Larson with Boxx Sanitation.

Larson said he normally sees at least 1,000 trees dropped off.

If you don't drop your tree off from now until the end of January, Larson said you'll have to wait until April to do so and there will be a $5 fee.