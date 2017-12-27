Influenza cases labeled as wide-spread in Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The flu season is well underway, and in Eau Claire County five people have been hospitalized already with the flu. While that may seem low, it's actually a pretty high number for the area according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

According to the CDC, influenza cases spike nationally from December 10-16. Allison Gosbin, with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that's normally the case when people gather during the holiday season.

In Wisconsin, according to statistics from a CDC influenza cases map, flu cases in the Dairy State are labeled as "wide-spread."

The ranking of being wide-spread is the highest ranking the state-by-state map shows.

"If someone is sick, try to maintain some type of distance," Gosbin said. "Wash your hands, and if you are sick, protect other people, and for your own self care, stay home."

Gosbin also said it's important that you keep an extra eye on those who are more susceptible to getting sick like young children, people over the age of 65 and those with chronic conditions like lung disease or asthma.