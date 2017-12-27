Altoona looks to improve Highway 12 safety after fatal accident

Altoona (WQOW)- Highway 12 is one of Altoona's busiest roads. It is also the spot of a terrible accident last week, where Zize Sabani was struck and killed by a car. Now, the City of Altoona is looking for ways to make the road safer for pedestrians.

The accident happened last Monday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Nottingham Way. Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat told News 18 the city is looking to options, like adding more crossing signals, better lighting, and more crosswalks and sidewalks in the area.

With more development going up and more people moving in to the city's east side, this isn't the first time staff have considered safety options, but staff said Wednesday, now is the time to do something about it.

"Obviously it's really important right now," Golat said. "It has been in our plans to have a trail connection and to have actuators, pedestrian actuators, put on the signals at 3rd Street and (Hwy) 12 for some time. Certainly this is pushing that issue."

Those actuators are the push button signals to cross the street. The city said staff will be applying for a safety improvement grant this spring to pay for those measures, as well as extending the sidewalks in the area. A timeline for the project, as well as whether or not the city would be responsible for more funding is still up in the air.