Local dealerships say baby boomers lead motorcycle sales

Altoona (WQOW)- Bike motorcyclists may have a reputation of being young adrenaline junkies, but the population pushing the sales of two wheels might surprise you.

Harley Davidson is looking to expand its Riding Academy training program to get more young riders in the door. The company said the average age of people buying bikes these days is 47-years-old, up almost 15 years since 1990.

In Altoona, staff at Sport Rider Inc. said the average customer is even older, between 45 and 60 years old. Store staff said between not having the money and not growing up on two wheeled toys, young people just aren't buying bikes anymore.

"Baby boomer-wise, that being the fact of who's buying the motorcycles. The fact of the younger generation, you're just not seeing them. You're not seeing that 20-year-old coming in. They weren't introduced to it when they were growing up, they just never had it around," said Sport Rider Inc. Manager Adam Baliff.

Staff at the Harley dealership in Lake Hallie told News 18 they see the same trend at their store. The Rider Academy course is not offered here in town, staff said that's because one is already offered at the Chippewa Valley Technical College.