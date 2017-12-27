One dead following fatal crash in Jackson County

Town of Alma (WQOW) -- One person is dead and another was injured following a crash in Jackson County on Wednesday.



It happened just after noon on U.S. Highway 12 in the Town of Alma. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said two cars crashed and both vehicles suffered severe damage. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital.



The sheriff's office said the highway was closed for four hours while crews investigated the crash. Names are being withheld at this time.