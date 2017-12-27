Video shows Marshfield man arrested after crashing into police car

UPDATE: The Marshfield Police Department posted video of a hit-and-run incident on its Facebook page Wednesday.

In it, you can see the tense moments a 51-year-old man crashed into a squad car, drove away and was finally taken into custody.

Police are recommending charges of fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, OWI and hit-and-run.

See video below.

-----

A Marshfield man is in custody after police said he crashed his car into a police squad car Tuesday.

Marshfield Police received a call about a distraught 51-year-old man on the 1800 block of E Emerald Street at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to the department's Facebook page.

The man was in a car when officers approached him. Police said he backed his car into a squad car and drove off.

Police chased the man for two blocks before he crashed. Officers took the man into custody.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.