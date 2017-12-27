Nate Stanley quarterbacks Iowa to a Pinstripe Bowl win

New York, New York (WQOW) -- Menomonie H.S product Nate Stanley completed 8 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, to help Iowa to a 27-20 win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.



Stanley's 8-yard TD pass to Noah Fant gave the Hawkeyes a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. In the fourth, with the game tied at 20, Stanley connected with Nate Wieting on an 18-yard pass play that was ruled as a touchdown on the field, but was reversed by replay, after it was determined Wieting was down inside the one yard line. Iowa's Drake Kulick scored on a 1-yard TD carry on the very next play for the deciding score.



Stanley, who started every game of Iowa's 8-5 season, finished his sophomore year by completing 56% of his passes (196-351) for 2,437 yards, 26 touchdowns, with six interceptions.