NOTICE: Slippery roads in the Eau Claire area, west central Wisconsin Thursday

By Nick Grunseth
By Matt Schaefer, Meteorologist
By LeAnn Lombardo, Meteorologist
Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and a large portion of the Upper Midwest on Thursday. Accumulations will not be impressive, but drivers should plan ahead.

Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a weak surface low will drift over the Upper Midwest on Thursday, and an upper-level wave with energy will drop into the region from southern Canada. With the lifting and some moisture, widespread snow will impact our area. With temperatures between 0 and 10 degrees, it will not take a lot of moisture to produce an inch or two of snow.

Totals and details: Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin. There will be widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches and pockets of 2 to 3 inches. Most of the snow will fall in the morning and early afternoon. The snow will taper off on Thursday night.

Travel impacts: Most roads will be at least partially snow-covered and slippery. Plan for periods of low visibility too. Add extra travel time, and be prepared for delays due to slide-ins and accidents. Of course, we hope all are safe.

