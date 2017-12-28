UPDATE: Four people injured after 12 vehicle crash on I-94

Latest Information: According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of Interstate 94 are open again.
UPDATE: Four people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.
The original crash involving a couple semis occurred on the Chippewa River Bridge. This crash caused a complete westbound road closure, and as a result, several secondary crashes ensued.
A total of 6 commercial motor vehicles, 5 automobiles and 1 pick-up truck were involved. 4 people were transport to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 3:00 p.m. the clean-up of the original crash scene is still in progress and the westbound lanes remain closed.
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Westbound Interstate 94 is closed in Eau Claire due to a crash.
According to a release from the Wisconsin DOT, all lanes are blocked near mile marker 65. The agency expects the closure to last around 2 hours.
There appears to be several semi trucks and other vehicles involved. Traffic is backed up.
Eau Claire police tweeted the on-ramp to I-94 at HWY 37 will be closed. They're asking people to take alternate routes and to drive slowly and stay safe.
