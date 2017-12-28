UPDATE: Hwy 53 reopens after morning crashes

UPDATE: According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Hwy 53 is now reopen. It was closed at both Hwy 12 and River Prairie Drive following crashes Thursday morning.



Eau Claire (WQOW) - Northbound Highway 53 in Eau Claire is closed near River Prairie Drive following a crash.

According to the WI DOT, all lanes are blocked. Traffic is expected to be diverted for two hours.

Our reporter on scene said it appears four cars are involved. At least one person was put in an ambulance on a stretcher. Another person was put in a neck brace.

WI DOT said southbound lanes near the North Crossing are slowed as well due to a crash.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Traffic is backed up on northbound Highway 53 in Eau Claire near the North Crossing following a rollover crash.

