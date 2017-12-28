Top stories of the Chippewa Valley for 2017 (Part 1)

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 has compiled a list of the top news stories around the Chippewa Valley for 2017. (Note: this is part 1 of a 2-part story. Part two will be published Friday, Dec. 29). You can read each story by clicking on the appropriate headline.



Arcadia floods: Several inches of rain in July breached a dike, causing road closures and forcing many people out of their homes.



Solar Eclipse: A full solar eclipse darkened the sky in Eau Claire for the first time since 1979.



Chetek Tornado: One person was killed and several others were injured after a tornado ripped apart portions of Barron and Rusk Counties.

Chetek Plane Crash: Chetek High School student Owen Knutson was killed in a May plane crash just weeks after the tornado.

Shooting in Chetek: Three people, Natalie Turner, Brenda Turner and John Hengst were killed in October. Police said Hengst killed both Natalie and Brenda before killing himself.

Murder-Suicide in Eau Claire: An Eau Claire man reportedly killed his wife before killing himself at their home on Crescent Ave in February.

Homicide in Eau Claire County: A rural Eau Caire County man was charged with reportedly murdering his sister and her boyfriend.

Dunn County Fatal Crash: Three people were killed after being hit by a wrong-way driver on I-94 in July.



Woman accused of sexual assault: An Eau Claire woman was accused of sexually assaulting five children all under ten years old.

Chippewa County man indicted by federal grand jury: Shane Johnson was arrested on Thanksgiving for the overdose death of Nicholas Buck.

Chippewa County meth lab: A Chippewa County man was charged with setting up a meth lab in his uncle's basement.

Meth deal turns into a gun call: Three people were arrested after a woman paid two others for meth, and when they didn't deliver, she showed up with a gun.

