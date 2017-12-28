Boy, 11, loses arm when dad, accused of 4th OWI, crashed early C - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Boy, 11, loses arm when dad, accused of 4th OWI, crashed early Christmas morning

Posted:

WAUKESHA (WISN) - An 11-year-old boy lost an arm when his father, who is accused of driving under the influence, crashed into trees early Monday morning.

Jeremy Froemming, 38, told an officer he took three different types of pills Sunday afternoon.

He crashed into trees near Highway 67 and Highway D in the town of Ottawa at about 1:30 a.m.

Both Froemming and his son were trapped inside.

The boy was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his arm.

Court documents show Froemming has three prior OWI offense. He is charged with intoxicated use of a vehicle -- great bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated -- fourth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

