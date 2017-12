Eau Claire (WQOW) - Water was pouring from the ceiling at the UW-Stout Memorial Student Center Thursday after a pipe burst Wednesday night.



Several offices were damaged although staff said most of it was cosmetic.

University officials believe a water spicket froze and exploded. They found a half-inch of standing water, and crews removed nearly one thousand gallons of water. The student center will remain closed until next Tuesday. The terrace area will not re-open until January 22.