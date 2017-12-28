Chippewa Falls police closing in on fundraising goal to purchase K9

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is just about $10,000 away from having a K9 unit.



The department started fundraising for a K9 officer back in October, and hoped to collect $92,000 to help pay for the dog, training and other expenses.



Thursday, officials told News 18 they've raised nearly $80,000 so far.



The Chippewa Falls City Council has agreed to pay about $10,000 dollars a year to cover annual costs like food and vet bills.



For more information about the K9 fundraising efforts, you can visit their website.

