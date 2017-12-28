State Patrol responds to dozens of crashes Thursday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For anyone out on the roads Thursday you probably noticed cars out of their lanes all over the Chippewa Valley.



The Wisconsin State Patrol was all wheels on deck Thursday. Officers said they responded to 71 run-offs or crashes Thursday spanning from St. Croix County to Jackson County, one of their busiest crash days of the year.

Leutenant Les Mlsna said it's these smaller snow events that actually have more accidents because drivers think the roads are fine and drive at normal speeds.

"We need to slow down and realize that just because you can see the pavement, that might be ice you're looking at and not actually clean dry pavement," Mlsna said. "You really need to take care, you need to slow down, you need to give yourself more following distance, because if a car loses control in front of you and you're following too closely, you have to put on your brakes harder than is really adequate to slow down and be safe. You lose control right behind it and you go in to the ditch as well."

Eau Claire police said they responded to 19 crashes within city limits Thursday. Officials ask everyone to take it slow, and if you don't have to go anywhere, stay off the roads.