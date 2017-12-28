Eau Claire day-shelter rules still enforced in cold weather

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- When it gets dangerously cold outside, warm places where people experiencing homelessness can spend the day fill up fast. However, that doesn't mean anything goes, just because of the weather.



Staff at Positive Avenues in Eau Claire told News 18, on average, they serve 50 to 70 people every day. When the temperature drops below zero, as many as 90 people have come through the day-shelter's door.



Still they said everyone is welcome and won't turn people away, unless they absolutely have to because someone isn't following the rules. Staff said there's a strict set of guidelines for people staying at Positive Avenues to keep all members safe.



Though asking someone to leave is really a last resort.



"Since this is social services, we do try to talk with them first and come up with a solution before we have to resort to asking them to leave," Kathy Stewart, the shelter's Community Services Specialist, said. "So as long as people are willing and able to follow our guidelines -- come on in."



However, Stewart said registered sex offenders are not allowed at Positive Avenues because children often stay there.



The shelter is open all week, including weekends thanks to a grant, and offers members a hot meal on Tuesdays and Fridays. Positive Avenue's new hours are:

Monday -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday (Hot meal available) -- 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Thursday -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday (Hot meal available) -- 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday -- 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Positive Avenues is always looking for the community's support, be it monetary donations or more volunteers. They will also gladly expect warm clothing donations, like hats, mittens and scarves. More information about the organization can be found on its Facebook page.