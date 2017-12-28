UPDATE: Chippewa Co. murder trial rescheduled for October

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- The man accused of killing Kenneth Patterson will now have his day in court almost two and a half years after the alleged incident.



In November, the trial date was set for January 23. However, according to online records, the seven day murder trial will now begin on October 2.



In mid-March of 2016, Chippewa County District Attorney Steve Gibbs filed charges against Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec in the death of Kenneth Patterson. Both were charged with being party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the murder of Kenneth Patterson. Patterson's body was found on the front lawn of a home in a residential area near Lake Wissota.



Labrec's homicide charge was dropped in February as part of a plea deal. Labrec told investigators that Lloyd shot Patterson, and he also tried to shoot, but his gun would not fire. As part of the deal, Labrec will be a willing witness in the prosecution of Jesse Lloyd. Labrec is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and armed robbery.

Gary Larose Jr. will also testify against Lloyd in the case. Larose was charged with harboring a felon because he allegedly let Lloyd and Labrec stay at his house after the murder despite knowing they were suspects. Larose pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a gun and numerous other charges from unrelated cases.