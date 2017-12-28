Orange Bowl preview - Thursday

Miami, Fort Lauderdale (WKOW, WQOW) -- The Badgers defense gave up some big plays in the Big Ten Championship Game loss to Ohio State, but the Wisconsin D still ranks among the best in the country. Miami, meanwhile, is 41st in scoring offense.



The Badgers are number one in total defense, they're second in rushing defense, third in scoring defense, and they're doing it despite the fact they're working under their third defensive coordinator in three seasons. There's been no dropoff this year under Flambeau H.S. and UW alum Jim Leonhard, but the success his unit is having means he's getting interest from other schools. Today, Leonhard says he's willing to listen to offers.



"I'm honored by a lot of the attention that I'm getting but at the same time I love the University of Wisconsin and everything it has provided for me," Leonhard says, "whether it was a player or as a coach, being an alumni, so I'm happy to be a Badger but I also feel like I've earned the right to have some conversations."



According to several reports, Florida State is one of the schools interested in Leonhard.



Also, Thursday, a number of Hurricanes players say a goal of their is to establish the run game on Saturday. The Badgers say, bring it on.



"We kind of like to hear it just because, like in our minds our biggest thing is shutting it down," says Wisconsin senior linebacker Garrett Dooley, "come Saturday, that's going to be one of our keys, just so that we try to make them one-dimensional and have to throw the ball most of the time."



"They're well-coached," says Miami junior quarterback Malik Rosier, "from what I've watched, I have not seen many busted coverages at all. "

"They look like the number one overall defense in the country," says Miami senior offensive lineman KC McDermott, "but after watching film, it's not like they're not unbeatable."