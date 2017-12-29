MUST SEE: 30th International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: 30th International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Northeast China (CNN) - This year, the 30th International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin City has chosen to honor Beijing for being chosen as the host for the 2022 winter Olympic games as their main show stopper.

It's almost 1000 feet long and more than 100 feet tall. It contains more than 2 million cubic feet of artificial snow. It depicts a young female, skiing down the top of a mountain. Her arms are stretched out with a pair of beautiful wings. 500 craftsmen worked on the massive project for eight to nine hours every day for more than a week to create this massive masterpiece. 

