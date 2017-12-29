12/29: Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

12/29: Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate

Posted:
By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT) - Get a jump on your New Year's Eve celebration with the entire family during the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department's Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate.

It's a New Year's event created with the family in mind, that will feature various activities: 

· Ice skating and a skating obstacle course

· Other games on the ice that can be played wearing boots

· Hot chocolate bar

· DJ with big screen

· Balloon drop with prizes

It runs from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. It will be at the Hobbs Ice Center off of Menomonie Street. It costs $3 to attend and that includes free skate rental. For more information call the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation department at 715-839-5032.

