12/29: Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate

Eau Claire (EAU CLAIRE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT) - Get a jump on your New Year's Eve celebration with the entire family during the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department's Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate.

It's a New Year's event created with the family in mind, that will feature various activities:

· Ice skating and a skating obstacle course

· Other games on the ice that can be played wearing boots

· Hot chocolate bar

· DJ with big screen

· Balloon drop with prizes

It runs from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. It will be at the Hobbs Ice Center off of Menomonie Street. It costs $3 to attend and that includes free skate rental. For more information call the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation department at 715-839-5032.