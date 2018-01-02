Eau Claire man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of of sexually assaulting a co-worker and showing her child porn is sentenced to probation.

Charles Purnell was accused of groping a co-worker at an Eau Claire fast-food restaurant over the course of a year and showing her child porn on his phone.



Wednesday, Purnell pleaded guilty to two counts of 4th degree sexual assault in exchange for the child porn charge being dropped. Judge William Gabler sentenced him to three years of probation and 240 hours of community service.



Posted: January 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Charges of sexually assaulting a co-worker, and showing child porn to her, were filed Tuesday against an Eau Claire man. The two worked together at a fast-food restaurant in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman contacted police last week, saying Charles Purnell squeezed her buttocks twice, saying he needed to warm up his hands.



She also said he had been groping and touching her about twice a week for the past year, including putting his hands down her shirt and fondling her.



The woman said he also showed her a child porn video on his phone. Police viewed the video and seized his phone.



Police said Purnell claimed all of his interactions with the woman were consensual.

