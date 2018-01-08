Woman gets probation after stealing a man's clothes in freezing temps

UPDATE: One of the people charged with stealing a man's clothes, and leaving him stranded outside in freezing temperatures was sentenced Friday in Eau Claire.

Baylee Peterson and Jose Bonilla-Solis were charged with armed robbery for the January incident, after a nearly-naked man flagged down a plow driver. The windchill was zero that night. They were accused of taking his clothes as gunpoint.

Peterson was placed on probation for three years Friday. She must also testify against Solis. He returns to court next month.

Two people face charges after allegedly stealing a man's clothes, and leaving him stranded outside in freezing temperatures.



Baylee Peterson and Jose Bonilla-Solis are in the Eau Claire County Jail for the incident on January 2.

According to the complaint, police said a nearly-naked man flagged down a snowplow driver for help. The temperature at the time was eleven degrees, the windchill was zero.

Police said the suspects knew the victim, and Peterson asked to speak with the victim in her car. While driving around, the victim said Bonilla-Solis pointed a gun at him and demanded he turn over everything he had. He did not have any money, but they took his clothes before letting him leave the car.



Peterson and Bonilla-Solis were arrested for armed robbery, and are also suspects in a separate burglary and a shoplifting incident.

They are expected to be in court Tuesday.



