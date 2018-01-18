UPDATE: City closer to picking temporary city hall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the date for construction on Eau Claire City Hall nears, city staff said they are closer to finding a temporary home.



As News 18 reported in January, interior remodeling of the 100-year-old building complex is set to start in late summer. The construction will force all city staff, and city council meetings, to be housed in a temporary location for roughly nine months.



Wednesday, Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters told News 18 that the city is in negotiations with a few locations. He expects an announcement will be made in a few weeks.





Eau Claire (WQOW) - All workers will soon be temporarily placed out of Eau Claire's City Hall building while the next phase of the four-year remodeling project continues.

On Thursday, Eau Claire City Manager, Dale Peters, told News 18 the interior remodeling of the 100-year-old building complex is set to start in late summer. Peters said officials decided moving everyone to a different building is the most cost-effective solution during the construction.

In late summer, city hall offices and city council meetings will be in a temporary location for anywhere from nine months to one year.

"At this point we have not determined where those functions will be moved to and which ones we might be able to keep close to downtown or even here, so right now, we're in the evaluation process," Peters said.

Peters said the city is currently looking at several different locations with hopes to have a place finalized in February.

The goal is to have employees moved back into the renovated city hall building in 2019.