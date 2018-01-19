UPDATE: Man sentenced for gun incident at downtown Eau Claire bars

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man has been sentenced after showing a gun and running into a Water Street bar in January.



Police said Ryan Malone was eventually tased inside The Pickle bar after showing a gun at two other bars and pointing it towards The Pickle. Police said he also threw the loaded gun over the beer garden fence when running from officers.



Monday, Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Malone to 20 days in jail. 10 of those days can be served by doing 80 hours of community service.



Malone had been charged with endangering safety, possessing a gun while intoxicated, and possessing a controlled substance.





Eau Claire (WQOW) - An incident involving a man with a gun on Eau Claire's Water Street led to criminal charges against the suspect Friday.



Police arrested Ryan Malone after tasing him inside The Pickle bar. They had responded to reports that a man was displaying a handgun inside The Joynt and again outside Brothers bar. Witnesses said he pointed the gun toward The Pickle.

Police spotted Malone and ordered him to stop, but they said he ran into The Pickle

They said he then started to approach an officer with a clenched fist. They were able to handcuff him, and later found a loaded handgun that he had apparently thrown over a beer garden fence.

Malone is charged with endangering safety, possessing a gun while intoxicated, and possessing a controlled substance.

