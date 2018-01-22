UPDATE: Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kellie Manning resigns

UPDATE:
Eleva-Strum (WQOW) - Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kellie Manning has resigned from her position.
According to a press release from the school district, the school board reached a final settlement with Manning.
She was placed on leave in late January while the district investigated matters related to her employment, however the district never released what those matters were.
The school district released the following statement:
"The Board is very pleased to have reached a final agreement with Ms. Manning. We look forward to completing the transition in our District’s leadership team and to focusing on the opportunities that lie ahead. The Board is committed to working with its faculty, staff, and all of our constituents to move forward in a positive direction, and to strengthen the educational opportunities that our District provides for all of our children in the years ahead."
Posted January 22, 2018
Eleva-Strum (WQOW) - Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kellie Manning was placed on administrative leave, according to the school district.
This is a statement sent to News 18 from Eleva-Strum School Board President, Daniel Wallery.
"The Eleva-Strum School Board has placed our Superintendent, Kellie Manning, on paid administrative leave until further notice while we investigate matters related to her employment. In fairness to all concerned, we will not be issuing further statements until that investigation is concluded.
The Board has made arrangements to deploy our administrative resources so that all student needs can be met while the Superintendent is on administrative leave. We will, of course, encourage and make every effort to bring this investigation to a prompt conclusion."
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.