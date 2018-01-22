UPDATE: Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kellie Manning resigns

UPDATE:

Eleva-Strum (WQOW) - Eleva-Strum Superintendent Kellie Manning has resigned from her position.

According to a press release from the school district, the school board reached a final settlement with Manning.

She was placed on leave in late January while the district investigated matters related to her employment, however the district never released what those matters were.

The school district released the following statement:

"The Board is very pleased to have reached a final agreement with Ms. Manning. We look forward to completing the transition in our District’s leadership team and to focusing on the opportunities that lie ahead. The Board is committed to working with its faculty, staff, and all of our constituents to move forward in a positive direction, and to strengthen the educational opportunities that our District provides for all of our children in the years ahead."

