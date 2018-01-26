Man faces felony charges after setting up sex with a minor, acco - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man faces felony charges after setting up sex with a minor, according to police

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Minnesota man is bound over for trial after he was charged with two felonies after being caught in a child sex sting.  
 
Spencer Kuehl is charged with 1st degree sexual assault of a child, as well as enticement.

According to the complaint, an undercover officer posed as a father, offering his 8 and 11-year-old daughters up for sex. Kuehl responded to the ad, sending a picture of himself. Police ran that picture, and were able to identify him from a prior prostitution charge. Kuehl offered the undercover officer $200 for sex with the 11-year-old girl.

When he arrived at the meeting spot, Hobbs Ice Arena, he was taken into custody.

Police said he admitted to being in Eau Claire to have sex with a young girl. His hearing is scheduled for March.

If convicted on all the charges, Kuehl could spend up to 85 years behind bars.
 

