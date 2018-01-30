Menomonie man faces more child sexual assault charges

UPDATE:

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Menomonie man charged earlier this year with sexually assaulting a child, is now charged with assaulting three other children as well.



Dakota Curtis will be in court Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, both in 2016.

Now, he's charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2015, when Curtis was 15-years-old.

Curtis was charged in January with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year.



Posted January 30, 2018

Dunn County (WQOW) - Felony charges have been filed against a Menomonie man, accused of repeated sexual assault of the same child.



According to the criminal complaint, 18-year-old Dakota Curtis and the 15-year-old victim had dated for about five weeks in 2017, when Curtis was 17-years old. She told police they had sex three times during their relationship, and that the third time was against her will. Police noted she had bruising on her legs, which she said was from Curtis holding her legs during the assault.

Curtis is due in court February 21 for an initial appearance. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.