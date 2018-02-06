NEW INFO: Sex offender moves to Rusk County

UPDATE

Rusk County (WQOW) - A sex offender who was living in Altoona has relocated and now lives in Bruce.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Thomas H. Bush has been residing at Mirr's Gateway Motel at 625 North Main Street in Bruce since March 23.

According to Sheriff Jeff Wallace, deputies will go door-to-door this week to formally notify neighbors that Bush is living in the area.

Altoona Police Chief Jesse James told News 18 Bush only lived in Altoona temporarily. A man allowed him to live there until he got re-acclimated with society.

Posted February 6, 2018

Altoona (WQOW) - The Altoona Police Department was notified that sex offender Thomas Bush, 70, will be released from custody of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections on, or before, February 7.

According to court documents, Bush was convicted in Eau Claire County for attempted second degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim in 1988. After his sentence, prosecutors petitioned a judge to keep him locked up as a sexually violent person. He's been at a secure mental facility ever since.

Last month an Eau Claire County jury found Bush no longer sexually violent.

Because of the conviction, Bush is on the sexual offender registry for the rest of his life.

He will live in on the 3400 block of Valmont Ave., in Altoona.

His restrictions include:

Comply with all requirements of lifetime sex offender registration.

Comply with lifetime GPS requirements.

If you have any questions you are asked to call the sex offender registry at (608) 240-5830.

