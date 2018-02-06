Fall Creek teacher charged with sexual assault pleads not guilty

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A former Fall Creek teacher and coach pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of sexual assault.

A three-day jury trial for Joshua Tumm was set Tuesday. It will begin on June 18.



Tumm is accused of offering to drive an intoxicated acquaintance home from a Fall Creek bar, but instead driving her to his home and sexually assaulting her in the back seat of his truck.



Tumm is on un-paid suspension from the Fall Creek School District.

Posted February 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Fall Creek teacher charged with second-degree sexual assault made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Joshua Tumm is accused of sexually assaulting a woman December 28. According to police, he offered to drive her home from a Fall Creek bar, but driving to his home instead. A blood test taken four hours after the incident showed her BAC at .212.



According to the criminal complaint, her husband went looking for her and found Tumm at his truck with the woman in the backseat and her pants at her knees. He said his wife was "out of it" and staring off into space, and Tumm said something to the effect of, "it's not what it looks like".

Later, the victim told police Tumm admitted to sexual contact with her. She said she didn't consent to any of it.



Judge John Manydeeds gave him conditions while out on bond.

"He's not to consume any alcohol. You are not to go into any bars, liquor stores or taverns," Manydeeds told Tumm.



He's also barred from contacting the victim and her family members.



A preliminary hearing is set for March 6. Tumm is on paid administrative leave from the Fall Creek School District.