Flu numbers leveling off in Eau Claire County

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The number of people impacted by the flu in the Chippewa Valley might finally be headed in the right direction.

News 18 checked with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Thursday and officials said 94 people have been hospitalized for the flu in Eau Claire County. About two weeks ago, that number was 85.



A public health nurse told News 18, while the number of cases is still going up, it does seem to be slowing.

Posted: February 6, 2018

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Flu numbers are up again in the Chippewa Valley.

Public Health Nurse Allison Gosbin with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department told News 18 there have been 67 hospitalizations in our area so far this season. That number is up from the 24 hospitalizations News 18 reported in mid-January.

Gosbin said that is quite a jump. Luckily, there have been zero flu-related fatalities in our area so far.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly influenza report, 53 children have died in the U.S. from the flu so far this season. Flu activity in six of the 50 states is listed at minimal to low. The rest of the states are reporting moderate to high flu activity.