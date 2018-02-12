DNR eyes changes, your opinions can be heard Monday night

(WQOW) - Area residents will be voting Monday night on whether to ban group deer hunting and a proposed fee to use some state lands.



The DNR is holding its annual spring hearings in every county.

Among the questions - whether to prohibit gun deer hunters from shooting someone else's deer for them, and whether to allow gun deer hunters to wear fluorescent yellow, in addition to blaze orange or pink.



The DNR will also ask whether the crossbow deer season should be shortened.



Fishing questions include whether to lower the bag limit for largemouth bass from five a day, to three, and setting a minimum 12-inch size limit.



Another question - whether to require registration fees for kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized watercraft.



Attendees will also be asked if people should be charged $5 for using state wildlife ares, natural areas, and leased public hunting grounds.



The hearings start at 7 p.m. In Eau Claire. It will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center.



Below is a list of all other locations across Wisconsin.

Posted February 12, 2018

(WQOW) - Hunters, anglers and others who use Wisconsin's great outdoors will be asked to weigh in on some possible big changes to DNR rules and regulations in April.

Among the questions - whether to prohibit gun deer hunters from shooting someone else's deer for them, and whether to allow gun deer hunters to wear fluorescent yellow, in addition to blaze orange or pink.



The DNR will also ask whether the crossbow deer season should be shortened. That's because crossbow hunters have a success rate for killing bucks nearly 50 percent higher than gun hunters or other bow hunters.



Fishing questions include whether to lower the bag limit for largemouth bass from five a day, to three, and setting a minimum 12-inch size limit. Another proposal would allow catch and release fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass in March and April.



Another question - whether to require registration fees for kayaks, canoes and other non-motorized watercraft.

Those taking part in the hearings will also be asked whether hikers, wildlife watchers, hunters and anglers should be charged an annual $5 fee for using state wildlife areas, natural areas and leased public hunting grounds. The money would fund fish and wildlife habitat management.

The DNR hearings will be held on April 9. For a look at the full list of questions, and to find the location of the hearing nearest you, click here.