Boyceville man faces homicide charges after fatal crash

UPDATE:

Dunn County (WQOW) - A man police say is responsible for causing a fatal crash in mid-February is facing several charges including homicide.

Police said Jena Anderson, 54, of Boyceville was killed when her vehicle was hit by Todd Dormanen, 47, when he crossed the center line on Hwy. 79 near Boyceville.

After an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Amidon Nodolf has charged Dormanen with the following:

Homicide by Intoxicated use of Motor Vehicle while having prior Intoxicant-Related.

Conviction/Revocation.

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury- 2nd and Subsequent Offense.

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated- 4th Offense.

Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle.

Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm.

Dormanen is in custody of the Dunn County Jail. He has a bond hearing on Thursday.

Posted February 14

UPDATE: We now know the name of a woman killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

Police said Jena Anderson, 54, of Boyceville was killed when her vehicle was hit by Todd Dormanen, 47, when he crossed the center line on Hwy. 79 near Boyceville.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Dormanen was charged with his 4th operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Additional charges will be considered by the DA once all of the evidence is collected.

Posted: February 12

Dunn County (WQOW) - One person is dead following a two-car crash on Hwy. 79 near Boyceville at 12:42 p.m. on Monday.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith, a vehicle was headed northbound when the 47-year-old male driver crossed the center line and hit a car going southbound head on.

Smith said the driver of the southbound vehicle (54 years old) was pronounced dead at the scene. That woman's daughter, a 19 year old, was also in the car and had to make the 911 call. Both the daughter, and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to the hospital.

Police are interviewing the driver of the northbound vehicle. They believe alcohol was a factor.

The highway will be closed for a couple more hours as of 5:30 p.m.