College Sports - Sunday

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The UW-Eau Claire Women's hockey team completed a series sweep of UW-Superior Saturday afternoon to punch their ticket to the O'Brien cup final.

It's the second straight season the Blugolds have secured a berth in the Final, and they'll get a 4th crack this season at conference rival UW-River Falls - all of this after starting WIAC play 0-3-1. Head coach Erik Strand says the team's turnaround has a lot to do with the way they've taken ownership.

"One of the things that I love about this team is it becomes theirs," Strand says, "From our standpoint, we give them the guidance, we build the team around what we believe is going to give them success, but it has to be the team that takes over, and that's what this group has done. Something clicked for them where they understood that they really are in control of what our success looks like, and I couldn't be happier or more proud of this group right now."

The puck drops between the Blugolds and Falcons this Saturday at 2 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WIAC Championship

(4) UW-RIVER FALLS 44

(2) UW-STEVENS POINT 59

Pointers win WIAC Title, earn conference's automatic NCAA bid.